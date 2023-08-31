Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

CSRA’s small towns have big storm damage – and bigger hearts

By Sydney Hood
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Idalia heads out to sea as Florida and Georgia begin arduous cleanup

HILTONIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Idalia has moved on, but trees and power lines are still down, and the damage is very visible.

After the tropical storm moved through the region Wednesday, its damage lingers, especially in the southern CSRA – in places like Hiltoinia.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Sydney Hood is in Hiltonia today, where she’s assessing the damage and talking to neighbors who are ready to help. Watch for updates all day here on WRDW.com and News 12.

The Screven County town of 421 residents is a place with no stop light, although it does have a stop sign.

On Thursday, a tree and power lines were still down outside a home where they came crashing down Wednesday.

No one was inside the home, which neighbors believe is vacant.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The neighbors next door and across the street didn’t see it happen, but they heard it.

Deanna Jenkins lives a couple of houses down and was on her porch when she heard it happen.

The porch is where she spent most of the storm, just casually watching it pass.

PHOTO GALLERY:

Caption

She wasn’t too scared, even in a county where there was a tornado warning Wednesday.

She recalled the scene from the movie “Twister” where the characters tied themselves down with belts to keep from being carried away by a tornado.

“Well, I have a lot of belts inside my house,” she said.

MORE | Divers recover body of drowning victim at Lake Thurmond

Hiltonia is the kind of place where you can find plenty of help if you need it.

On Wednesday, neighbors were walking around checking on each other.

About five people came up to a two-member News 12 crew asking if they were OK.

It’s a small town and there’s some big damage to clean up, but the people of Hiltonia are all alive and safe – and thankful.

MORE TOPPLED TREES ACROSS THE CSRA:

Caption

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the rain-swollen Ogeechee River near the Burke County-Emanuel County line on the...
Tracking Idalia’s effects throughout the CSRA region
LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Richmond County School System fails to follow Title IX
I-TEAM | Title IX failure: Richmond Co. high school punishes student who reports sexual assault
Jahden Lewis
‘Everyone deserves to feel safe’: guilty verdict on inmate attack
Corderro Burley, Anthony Dukes Jr.
2nd suspect arrested 6 weeks after Augusta shooting

Latest News

This was the scene on Aug. 16, 2023, after a student was injured in a shooting at Josey High...
Josey shooting suspect to undergo mental evaluation
26 arrested in Georgia for child sexual exploitation, GBI says
On Thursday, a tree and power lines were still down outside a home where they came crashing...
Tree trouble in Hiltonia
Kasey Brooks
Viral day-care attack: Mom sues teacher, church