CSRA’s small towns have big storm damage – and bigger hearts

HILTONIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Idalia has moved on, but trees and power lines are still down, and the damage is very visible.

After the tropical storm moved through the region Wednesday, its damage lingers, especially in the southern CSRA – in places like Hiltoinia.

Sydney Hood is in Hiltonia today, where she’s assessing the damage and talking to neighbors who are ready to help. Watch for updates all day here on WRDW.com and News 12.

The Screven County town of 421 residents is a place with no stop light, although it does have a stop sign.

On Thursday, a tree and power lines were still down outside a home where they came crashing down Wednesday.

No one was inside the home, which neighbors believe is vacant.

The neighbors next door and across the street didn’t see it happen, but they heard it.

Deanna Jenkins lives a couple of houses down and was on her porch when she heard it happen.

The porch is where she spent most of the storm, just casually watching it pass.

She wasn’t too scared, even in a county where there was a tornado warning Wednesday.

She recalled the scene from the movie “Twister” where the characters tied themselves down with belts to keep from being carried away by a tornado.

“Well, I have a lot of belts inside my house,” she said.

Hiltonia is the kind of place where you can find plenty of help if you need it.

On Wednesday, neighbors were walking around checking on each other.

About five people came up to a two-member News 12 crew asking if they were OK.

It’s a small town and there’s some big damage to clean up, but the people of Hiltonia are all alive and safe – and thankful.

