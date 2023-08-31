Burke County school threat hoax traced to Europe

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a bomb threat Monday that put Burke County Middle School on lockdown.

Just after 9:30 a.m Monday, deputies responded to the school in reference to a possible bomb threat and shooter.

Deputies met with school staff and began preparing children and faculty to move from the middle school to the high school gym so a search could be conducted of the middle school.

Officers also secured the outer area woodline and perimeter so the children could be moved without any outside threats. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office K9 Regional Task Force also responded to the school for the search.

While the search was being conducted, Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators began running down leads associated with the caller.

Investigators were able to determine that the caller was using an app-generated phone service and was able to determine this was not the first time it was used in the United States.

Investigators along with federal partners were able to determine the call was being made from an area in Europe and was associated with “swatting” calls that have been occurring in the United States lately.

Investigators were also able to determine that another bomb threat was conducted in Illinois using the app-generated features that same morning.

There is no immediate threat to any Burke County School and appropriate measures were taken to make sure all students and faculty were safe during this ordeal.

