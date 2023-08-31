Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta University mascot wins 2023 PBC challenge

Augustus, Augusta University mascot
Augustus, Augusta University mascot(wrdw)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta University mascot, Augustus, came in first place in the 2023 Peach Belt Conference Mascot Challenge.

His advisor, Brian Waller, says he’s also a campus celebrity.

The mascot challenge was on TikTok.

Augustus went up against Clayton State University, Columbus State University, and Georgia College.

“Everybody wants to see him. Everybody wants to be around him, pictures, high fives, everything,” said Waller.

Revenge was on the mind this year.

They got knocked out of the competition last year at the Peach Belt Conference.

