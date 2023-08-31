26 arrested in Georgia for child sexual exploitation, GBI says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over two dozen people were arrested in Georgia after a sweeping Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) operation targeting child sex abuse, the GBI said.

Called “Operation Sneaky Peach,” the GBI coordinated with 24 law enforcement agencies to put 26 people behind bars statewide.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

“Sheriff Richard Roundtree is a big proponent of partnerships with our local, state and federal agencies. Operation Sneaky Peach is one such initiative that endeavors to protect our most valuable resource which is our precious children. Although no violators were recovered in Richmond County, we supported this operation and strongly encourage the aim of the operation which netted 31 predators,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News 12.

Operation Sneaky Peach involved three months of planning and included proactive and reactive cases investigated by the GBI and the Georgia ICAC Task Force, officials say.

Each was reportedly charged with child sexual exploitation, whether it be child pornography, chats where people try to solicit children for sex, or other sexual abuse cases, the GBI said.

Four of the people arrested admitted to current or previous “hands-on sexual offenses” against children, according to the GBI. The operation also found 30 children living in houses where child sexual exploitation was present.

Digital forensic investigators previewed 296 electronic devices on scene and seized 281 electronic devices, according to GBI.

Investigators ask anyone with knowledge of child sexual abuse to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404- 270-8870. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), submitting an online report or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

