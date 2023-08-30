Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger is now official

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wellstar Health System and Augusta University Health System announced that Wednesday is the first day as a unified system.

Augusta University Health System will now be known as Wellstar MCG Health, according to officials.

Officials say this partnership is set to make a significant impact throughout Georgia.

In the merger, Wellstar will become the sole corporate member of AU Health and will have a 40-year contract with the University System of Georgia Board of Regents.

“Through this partnership, we are committed to investing in cutting-edge medical facilities and infrastructure, strengthening collaborations with rural hospitals, and providing greater access to digital health services and top-notch clinical care, such as the exceptional pediatric care offered by Wellstar and Children’s Hospital of Georgia.” Augusta University, Wellstar Health System and University System of Georgia said in a joint statement. “This partnership also represents a powerful alliance between Wellstar Health System, the University System of Georgia, Wellstar MCG Health and one of the nation’s best public medical schools, Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia, to propel medical education and research forward.”

