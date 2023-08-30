Tracking Idalia’s effects through the CSRA region

WEDNESDAY

10:58 p.m.: Cleanup begins for some CSRA residents

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - Cleanup is already beginning for Hurricane Idalia from Florida up to the coast of South Carolina.

A tree fell on a home in North Augusta , scaring the homeowners.

“It’s scary when a tree does fall on your house, and then when it does you’re kind of stuck,” said Jenna Duggan, a homeowner in North Augusta.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but this wasn’t the first time it has happened.

“Two more trees going towards the power lines. And the last storm we were just in, it actually took out the power lines. So that’s what we’re afraid of,” she said.

10 p.m.: Have you looked to see if your student’s school is closed?

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Some CSRA school districts have announced closures and early dismissals for Thursday, a day after the storm hits the area.

News 12 has a list of all school district closures or early dismissals.

8:50 p.m.: Light after the storm in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - Pictures sent to News 12 shows light peeking through the clouds after a full day of rain.

Light peaking through the clouds after a full day of rain (wrdw)

8:23 p.m.: Tree falls on house, power lines in Hiltonia

HILTONIA, Ga. - A tree fell on a home in Hiltonia, which caused some power lines to fall.

The downed power lines also caused damage to a home next door.

A tree fell on a home in Hiltonia (wrdw)

7:43 p.m.: Man clearing road is killed by a falling tree in Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. - A falling tree killed a Georgia man clearing a blocked roadway Wednesday as tropical storm Idalia tore through the Valdosta area, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

“The guy was out working on cleaning up a tree in the road, just a local citizen doing good things,” Paulk told The Associated Press. “A big gust of wind came up and dropped another tree, killed him instantly.”

Another person was seriously injured by the same tree and a sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries, Paulk said.

7:32 p.m.: Have you seen our new 24-hour weather channel?

AUGUSTA, Ga. - News 12 now has a 24-hour streaming weather channel.

It’s called Augusta Weather 24/7, and you can watch it on your computer or phone at https://www.wrdw.com/livestream.

Or even better, you can stream it to your smart TV or streaming device like Roku or Amazon Firestick.

7:16 pm: Storm topples trees across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. - From one end of the CSRA to the other, the storm brought down trees – some on houses, some on fences and some across roadways. Here’s a look at some of them.

5:32: No big problems so far Barnwell, Bamberg counties

BARNWELL - Barnwell and Bamberg counties have fared well so far during a day of rainfall from Idalia.

News 12′s Alyssa Lyons has been there all day, and officials told her they were prepared.

Roger Riley, emergency management director in Barnwell, says there have been a couple of days of preparation and conference calls.

“We’ve made sure we have all of our equipment fueled, ready to go. All of our firetrucks fueled, ambulances, things like that. Law enforcement is going to bring out some extra people tonight. And we’ll be monitoring our roads for, you know, debris and flooding,” he said.

“This storm, we expect a great deal of rain. And of course, we got like 300 dirt roads in our county. So that’s our biggest concern. And we have hired or we have put two private contractors on standby to be able to borrow their front-end loaders and dump trucks in case we need to put something on the road to be able to have access to it for an emergency,” he said.

In Bamberg, officials were most worried about Main Highway, right in the middle of town. It’s the road that generally sees the most flooding.

Fire, emergency management and other staff are all prepared to respond, authorities tell Lyons.

Officials say they have no plans at this time to open a shelter but are prepared and partnering with Voorhees University in Denmark if that becomes necessary.

With no school Thursday, the Barnwell/Bamberg-Ehrhardt junior varsity football game has been canceled.

5:17 p.m.: Water seeps into Freedom of Praise Church in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - An Augusta church took on some water during today’s rainfall – and it’s not the first time.

The Freedom of Praise Church of God in Christ at 1824 Gordon Highway has had a problem with this in the past.

After a day of rainfall from Idalia, it’s happened again.

Churchgoers say this has been happening for years.

A nearby ditch fills up like a pond when it rains heavily, then the water flows into the church.

There wasn’t any standing water inside the church, but the carpet got wet.

5:12 p.m.: Here’s a look at the driving situation in CSRA

Afer a day of rainfall, CSRA roads were starting to deteriorate as the evening commute drew closer on Aug. 30, 2023.

AUGUSTA, Ga. - After hours of rain, water has been pooling on roadways across the CSRA just in time for the evening commute.

Especially troublesome in Augusta is Reynolds Street downtown. Meanwhile, visibility is low and water is high on Bobby Jones Expressway.

A fallen tree on the roadway didn’t help the situation earlier at Fleming Drive and Richards Road.

Aiken authorities are asking everyone to stay off the roads, with low-lying areas expected to flood.

In Burke County, a fallen tree blocked Story Mill Road a mile and a half from Highway 56, and a tree blocked Spring Valley Road in Waynesboro. The tree had been pulled off Spring Valley by 5 p.m. but was visible next to the road.

This tree blocked Spring Valley Road for a time in Waynesboro. (WRDW/WAGT)

4:52 p.m.: Tornado warning issued in Screven County

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A tornado warning has been issued for Screven and Effingham counties until 5:15 p.m.

The warning is based on radar readings.

Experts have said there’s a risk of tornadoes as Idalia moves through the area. Right now, the eye is near Statesboro.

4:45 p.m.: Tree falls on house in North Augusta

Tree falls on house in the 800 block of Hillside Drive in North Augusta. (Contributed)

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - After a day of rain from Idalia, a tree fell on a house in North Augusta.

It happened in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.

It hasn’t been exceptionally windy today, though experts tell us the wind will pick up eventually.

The bigger problem is soil saturation.

The area already received rain earlier this week, and today’s rainfall may be all the ground can take.

In situations like this, tree roots can lose their traction in the soil, and large, top-heavy trees can topple.

In this case, the homeowners think the culprit was a combination of ground saturation and wind gusts.

4:24 p.m.: Augusta sees pooling water, trees on roadways

Lowering the water level in the Augusta Canal was among the steps taken to prepare for Idalia.

AUGUSTA, Ga. - After hours of rain, water started to pool on roads in Augusta after 3 p.m.

The wind is starting to pick up, and the Savannah River looks a little rain-swollen.

Meanwhile, despite being a constant sore spot for flooding , certain neighborhoods in south Augusta seem to be weathering the storm just fine this afternoon.

3:45 p.m.: Despite Idalia, all quiet in McDuffie, Burke counties

THOMSON, Ga. - Despite being a perennial spot for flooding, everything in Thomson is quiet this afternoon as rain from Idalia falls across the CSRA.

The McDuffie County Emergency Management Agency and deputies aren’t busy so far, and have mostly been monitoring the situation.

Also quiet is Burke County. County Manager Merv Waldrop says he’s been in contact with the road department and he’s heard no reports of problems.

3:39 p.m.: Hunker down, McMaster tells South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Right now, the South Carolina emergency operations center is at OPCON 2 – the middle of a three-step system.

That means Idalia is expected to have statewide effects.

“Any time from about six o’clock on, everybody needs to really be on their guard, and they need to go ahead and prepare right now,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “This is not as bad as some that we’ve seen. We don’t think it’s going to be as destructive as some, but it’s going to be destructive.”

The state is expecting around 200,000 power outages.

Restoration can’t begin until winds die down – and crews will work during daylight hours.

The Department of Transportation says all major highways and bridges are still open for now, but officials expect some flooding on roads.

The agency advises South Carolinians to stay off highways until the storm passes.

3:30 p.m.: Stay off roadways in Aiken, authorities say

With the ground already well-saturated, rain from Idalia was standing on roadways in Aiken on Aug. 30, 2023. (WRDW/WAGT)

AIKEN, S.C. - Authorities in Aiken are concerned about the saturated ground as Idalia pours more rain on the region.

They’re expecting low-lying areas in Aiken County to flood, something they’ve been preparing for since Monday.

They have crews ready to go when needed.

In addition to roadways possibly flooding, the soil may have taken all it can absorb.

Water was standing on Aiken roadways as Idalia moved into the CSRA on the afternoon of Aug. 30, 2023. (WRDW/WAGT)

When the ground is saturated and more rain comes down, the risk rises for trees to fall over. That could be a serious concern in Aiken, a city known for its large and historic trees.

Water was already starting to build up on roads early this afternoon.

Winds were starting to pick up around 3:20 p.m. on the outskirts of Aiken.

2:07 p.m.: Augusta officials provide new update on Idalia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Augusta Emergency Management Agency is offering its second update of the day on Idalia.

Here’s a stream of the news conference:

2:04 p.m.: Ga. governor says this storm not as bad as Michael

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp visited the State Operations Center at the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency headquarters.

Kemp said Idalia’s impacts initially appear to be less severe than 2018′s Hurricane Michael, which caused widespread damage in south Georgia.

This storm is narrow and moving fast, but he warned those in its path to be aware of the dangers.

Here’s what Kemp said during his visit to the operations center:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp visited the State Operations Center at the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency headquarters.

1:52 p.m.: Rain continues to pour across CSRA

WADLEY, Ga. - Rain continues to pour across the CSRA as the heart of Idalia moves toward our regions.

News 12′s Sydney Hood is along the Ogeechee Rover near the Burke County-Emanuel County line.

Water gushed off nearby pavement into the swollen river, flowing around tree trunks that poked over the surface.

This was the rain-swollen Ogeechee River near the Burke County-Emanuel County line on the afternoon of Aug. 30, 2023. (WRDW/WAGT)

Meanwhile in Burke County, authorities responded just before 1:45 p.m. to a report of a tree down on Habersham Road in Sardis.

1:30 p.m.: Red Cross not planning shelter; Salvation Army expects influx

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With Augusta not expected to get the very worst from Idalia, the Red Cross isn’t planning to open a shelter here.

“We have all the supplies to do so if needed, though,” said Susan Everitt, head of the Red Cross of Augusta.

She’s in Valdosta offering assistance to victims, but she relayed the information to News 12.

The Salvation Army is preparing for an influx at its shelter.

“We’re preparing the shelter for more clients, and will pull out extra cots if needed,” spokeswoman Janelys Villalta said. “If we get to capacity, the Augusta Rescue Mission has eight to 10 extra beds for homeless men that we can send to.”

1:19 p.m.: How Idalia is affecting Georgia as it nears CSRA

ATLANTA - Georgia Emergency Management Agency meteorologist Will Lanxton says Idalia’s storm surge in the Peach State will likely be limited by the storm’s speed, but there could be minor to moderate flooding around Savannah at high tide.

Idalia remains a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph as it crosses south Georgia, the National Hurricane Center said at midday.

The storm’s center is northeast of Valdosta and on a path toward Savannah.

Idalia’s fierce winds uprooted trees and sent rain flying sideways in Valdosta, near the Florida line. Video from news outlets showed a large tree toppled onto a house, an awning mangled and twisted outside a storefront, and standing water on some roads.

1:10 p.m.: Storm brings down power lines, damages buildings in Georgia

ATLANTA - Georgia officials say Hurricane Idalia is bringing down power lines and resulting in scattered reports of buildings damaged by falling trees.

Power outages are climbing, but officials hope that winds will drop below 35 mph and crews can start reconnecting electricity later today.

1 p.m.: Workers rush to tie down boats in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - On the Georgia coast, workers finished tying down roughly 20 sailboats and motor yachts docked at the Bull River Marina on Wilmington Island just east of Savannah.

Brandon Long, a charter boat captain and the marina’s owner, planned to shut off the marina’s fuel lines and electricity before heading inland to ride out the storm.

Long said he worried most about the 3 to 5 feet of storm surge forecast to coincide Wednesday night with a higher-than-normal high tide amplified by a full moon.

“The surge is my biggest concern,” said Long, whose marina has more than 3,000 feet of floating dock. “If these docks float off their pylons or come apart because of the violent current and the choppy waters, then that’s what destroys a marina.”

12:42 p.m.: City of Augusta offers assistance

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The city of Augusta is helping residents weather the storm in preparation for Hurricane Idalia and any subsidiary storms our area may receive.

Services include:

Free sandbags: They’re available today to Richmond County residents while supplies last. The distribution site is 2316 Tobacco Road, and residents can get up to five bags.

Transportation to local shelters: Augusta Transit is providing free rides to local shelters and from flooded areas to dry ones. Call 706-821-1721 to schedule a ride.

Weather alerts: Residents are encouraged to stay up to date on the potential threat of severe weather by signing up for the Augusta Emergency Management Agency’s severe weather and hazardous conditions alerting system. To register, visit https://member.everbridge.net/1569557143617555/login

12:30 p.m.: A look at the latest on Idalia

Amind much preparation, here's a look at the Idalia situation across the CSRA around midday.

12:27 p.m.: 61,000 customers without power across Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reports that 61,000 customers are without power in the Peach State after Hurricane Idalia moved in.

That compares to more than 263,000 in Florida.

The CSRA isn’t seeing any power outages yet, but utilities say they’re ready.

Georgia Power has placed crews in strategic spots across the state – especially central, southern and coastal areas – to cut response times in dealing with outages. Across the Savannah River, Dominion Energy has done the same.

Jefferson Energy, which serves a large area of the CSRA, also said it’s prepared for the storm and is “always a call away” if a neighboring electric cooperative is in need.

AT&T says it has an arsenal of disaster response equipment and personnel on standby. The company has ts own meteorologists watching the situation, and its generators are fueled. The company has also staged emergency response and network recovery equipment in strategic locations.

If you need to check power outage maps, look here:

12:24 p.m.: Local Red Cross staffer deals with problems in Valdosta

AUGUSTA, Ga - Soon after Idalia made landfall in Florida this morning, south Georgia started feeling the impact.

Flooding is so bad right now in Valdosta that water has reached the porches of many homes, according to Susan Everitt.

She’s with the Augusta Red Cross, which sent several volunteers to areas feeling the direct impact of the hurricane .

Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta. (Source: City of Valdosta)

Everitt is in Valdosta, but the Red Cross has sent more than 400 people to the hurricane-hit region.

“Two days ago, we had 16 transfer trucks full of supplies headed down to Tallahassee. That’s enough to shelter 14,000 people at the start, and those supplies can be replenished,” she said

“There are things like cots and blankets, basic toiletry items, soaps, shampoos, washcloths, cloths. We have food, there are emergency ration foods, there’s water there, snacks. Just in case, we always plan for the worst,” said Everitt.

12:18 p.m.: GreenJackets postpone game against Salem Red Sox

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – The Augusta GreenJackets have postponed today’s game against the Salem Red Sox due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a single-admission, seven-inning doubleheader scheduled for Thursday, with the first pitch in game one scheduled for 5:05 and gates opening at 4:30. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

12:01 p.m.: Fort Gordon adjusts work plans for storm

FORT GORDON, Ga. – Fort Gordon implemented max telework and/or liberal leave for all non-essential workforce starting today at noon, with a delayed start time of 10 a.m. Thursday.

For further guidance, Fort Gordon service members and employees should reach out directly to their supervisors.

12 p.m.: Here’s a midday update on Idalia

With Idalia closing in in the CSRA, here's a look at the situation approaching midday.

11:55 a.m.: Tropical storm warning issued for most of CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The entire Georgia side of the CSRA is now under a tropical storm warning, as are many areas of South Carolina adjacent to the state line.

There’s a tornado watch through 3 p.m. for Jenkins, Screven, and Allendale counties.

A flood watch is in effect for the entire CSRA through at least late tonight. Some locations could remain under a flood watch through tomorrow afternoon depending on the rate of speed that creeks and rivers rise.

Tropical alerts in the CSRA. (WRDW/WAGT)

11:41 a.m.: Blood bank responds to emergency

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Blood Connection joined Idalia preparedness efforts by sending blood products to hospital partners in the storm’s path.

The blood bank began preparing those blood products as early as Sunday as the orders came in and responded quickly to get blood to hospital partners where the storm was expected to hit.

The blood bank operates 15 donation centers, including one in Augusta, and deploys more than 50 bloodmobiles daily.

To find a center or mobile donation opportunity nearby, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.

11:37 a.m.: McMaster to offer update on S.C. response

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on Hurricane Idalia’s impact on South Carolina today at 2 p.m.

it will take place at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia.

11:32 a.m.: Several government offices closing

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - Due to the potential severe weather:

The Burke County sheriff’s administrative office has closed for the day. It will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office closed at noon.

City of Aiken offices will close at 3 p.m.

City of Augusta offices closed at noon.

Grovetown city offices will close at 3 p.m.

Georgia’s East Central Public Health Departments closed at noon. Counties include Burke, Columbia, Emanuel, Glascock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Screven, Taliaferro, Warren and Wilkes.

11:14 a.m.: Georgia starts feeling the effects of storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Hurricane Idalia hasn’t reached the CSRA yet, but it’s heading our way after making landfall around 7:45 a.m. along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast in Florida.

South Georgia is already feeling the effects.

Downed power lines closed northbound Interstate 75 just south of Valdosta.

As the winds begain to lash coastal Georgia, customers were still visiting Mary Hennig’s bait and tackle shop on St. Simons Island for snacks and coffee.

“Hurricanes here haven’t been what they keep saying they’re going to be,” Hennig said. “So people aren’t going to take it as seriously.”

11:10 a.m. 2 more events canceled due to storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Film Augusta, in collaboration with Georgia Entertainment, announces the postponement of the joint event Georgia Entertainment 100 and Georgia Unscripted Roadshow.

This decision is in response to the inclement weather currently affecting the region due to Hurricane Idalia.

“The safety and well-being of our participants, attendees, and partners remain our utmost priority,” organizers said. “As a result, we have chosen to reschedule the event to a later date.”

Also canceled was an event scheduled for Wednesday night heralding the annual “Hands Across the Border” safe-driving campaign by Georgia law enforcement.

10:08 a.m.: Augusta leaders outline Idalia preparations

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The deputy director of the Augusta Emergency Management Agency, Andrew Jensen, says everyone from utilities, engineering and the EMA are out preparing for 4-5 inches of rain from Hurricane Idalia.

At a 10:15 news conference, officials are outlining what preparations are being taken.

This morning, that meant lowering the level of the Augusta Canal by 4 feet.

Here’s what Jensen said:

The deputy director of the Augusta Emergency Management Agency, Andrew Jensen, says everyone from utilities, engineering and the EMA are preparing.

9:26 a.m.: Augusta city offices closing early today

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With the National Weather Service issuing a tropical storm warning for Richmond County, Augusta city offices will close at noon today.

Augusta 311 will continue regular operating hours today of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to respond to non-emergency service requests.

Residents are encouraged to stay up to date on the potential threat of severe weather by signing up for the Augusta Emergency Management Agency’s severe weather and hazardous conditions alerting system.

Click the following link to register: https://member.everbridge.net/1569557143617555/login Media interested in covering this topic should contact Public Information Manager Danielle Hayes at 706-312-5511.

Cancellations and postponements

Augusta Regional Airport officials decided to postpone Rock for Cops on the Runway scheduled for Saturday. All patrons who have purchased tickets have been notified of options for refund. The new date for the event has not been announced.

The Aiken County Best Friend Express buses will end operations early Wednesday: Red Route (Aiken Express) at 4 p.m., Green Route (Aiken Metro) at 4:30 p.m. and Blue Route (North Augusta/Augusta) at 5 p.m.

All Francis Marion and Sumter National Forest recreation areas and offices will be closed Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

