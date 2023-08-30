Suspect accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old at Budgetel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old at the Budgetel on Gordon Highway, according to authorities.

Authorities say on Aug. 19, deputies responded to the hotel located at 2051 Gordon Highway to meet with the mother of the victim, she advised them a friend of the family inappropriately touched her 14-year-old daughter.

The suspect identified as Joel Hammonds, 60, has been a friend of the family but they have only known him for about a month, deputies say. Hammonds had been helping her financially throughout the month while they stayed at the hotel between moving houses.

The mother told authorities she had gone to use the bathroom when her daughter texted her asking if she would make Hammonds leave, he was making her uncomfortable and had touched her inappropriately, authorities say.

The victim told deputies she was lying on the bed while Hammonds was sitting next to her on the couch, he asked her if she needed any money. She stated that she responded, “Sure, maybe twenty dollars.”

Hammonds turned to her and stated, “I’ll give you one hundred dollars right now if you promise not to tell your mama.” The victim asked Hammonds what he meant, he replied to be quiet and not tell her mother, according to authorities.

The victim told authorities Hammonds got off the couch, checked to make sure her mother was still in the bathroom, and sexually assaulted her. She said she was shocked which made her freeze, at which point she texted her mother.

Hammonds was arrested on Tuesday and charged with non-aggravated child molestation, according to jail records.

