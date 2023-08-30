South Augusta shares frustrations over potential biomass plant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Augustans and city leaders came together on Tuesday night to talk about a potential new biomass facility that could be landing on Dixon Airline Road.

The owners, Renovatio Solutions LLC, were present during the meeting, trying to bring some transparency to the project.

But the meeting left more than 100 people in attendance at the Robert Howard Community Center with more questions; asking how south Augusta got to this point.

“We didn’t have any heads up regarding what’s going on,” said south Augusta neighbor, Leslie Mitchel.

Some asked why the project had to be on Dixon Airline Road.

“I would ask the panel behind me: Why not another zip code that is still considered Richmond County?” said Gloria Ricks with Mt. Zion Community Outreach.

Renovatio Solutions says its main purpose is to create natural gas from trash. “It eliminates pretty much all of the pathogens that are in those waste materials, and it also reduces greenhouse gas emission,” said member Wesley McLeod.

But people who live nearby are concerned about transparency.

While Renovatio Solutions already has some of the permits for approval, Tuesday was South Augusta’s first chance to weigh in with the owners.

Brian Beldowski said: “I had to get letters from my immediate neighbors saying it was ok for me to put a 20 by 24-foot shed in my backyard. So I think the standard for us in the community is different from the corporate standard.”

The company is promising 126 jobs for south Augusta, but only 22 would be permanent. The other 104 would be temporary construction jobs.

And there’s still the question of where to build it.

“I’m still concerned about the proximity to our drinking water intake ponds, and I’m not sure that today really satisfied all of the answers,” said Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus.

Commissioners still have yet to put it to a vote, but there’s already plenty of opposition.

Renavatio Solutions plans to make its presentation available later for the public to see on the benefits.

