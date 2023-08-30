LIVE UPDATES: Idalia closes in on the CSRA

10:08 a.m.: Augusta leaders outline Idalia preparations

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The deputy director of the Augusta Emergency Management Agency, Andrew Jensen, says everyone from utilities, engineering and the EMA are out preparing for 4-5 inches of rain from Hurricane Idalia.

At a 10:15 news conference, officials are outlining what preparations are being taken.

This morning, that’s draining the Augusta Canal.

9:26 a.m.: Augusta city offices closing early today

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With the National Weather Service issuing a tropical storm warning for Richmond County, Augusta city offices will close at noon today.

Augusta 311 will continue regular operating hours today of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to respond to non-emergency service requests.

Residents are encouraged to stay up to date on the potential threat of severe weather by signing up for the Augusta Emergency Management Agency’s severe weather and hazardous conditions alerting system.

Click the following link to register: https://member.everbridge.net/1569557143617555/login Media interested in covering this topic should contact Public Information Manager Danielle Hayes at 706-312-5511.

9:12 a.m.: Kemp to visit hurricane monitoring center

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp will visit the State Operations Center at the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency headquarters.

He’ll meet with agency Director Chris Stallings, emergency management staff, and personnel from all relevant state response agencies.

Kemp and Stallings will then answer a few media questions before moving through the center to thank workers for their continued efforts.

Kamp has already declared a state of emergency “to ensure state assets are ready to respond,” he said.

Earlier

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With Hurricane Idalia on a path for the CSRA, local residents are preparing.

In our region, a tropical storm watch was issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Burke, Emanuel, Glascock, Jefferson, Johnson and Washington counties. The heavy rain threat will be widespread across the CSRA, all of which is under a flood watch, with the southern CSRA facing a risk of isolated tornadoes.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for all of Georgia , and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster followed suit in the Palmetto State.

Utilities in Georgia and South Carolina are staging crews in strategic locations , several school districts are canceling or shortening school days and the Augusta Red Cross is sending five volunteers to help those affected in points south.

Among the school districts closing Wednesday are Screven County, Jenkins County, Emanuel County, Johnson County and Glascock County. Dismissing early Wednesday are Bamberg County, Barnwell County and Aiken County. Some other districts are canceling after-school or outdoor activities, including athletic practices and games .

The storm is on a path for the west coast of Florida before continuing northward inland on a path that could take it right through the CSRA – although it’ll be weaker by the time it reaches us.

Even if the center of the storm doesn’t pass over Augusta, we’ll be affected by wind and rain on Idalia’s fringes. And we could see some visitors fleeing regions hit by the storm .

Areas across the CSRA could get 3-6 inches of rain, bringing a threat of flooding.

residents are evacuating from low-lying areas. (CNN/WWSB/WFTS/FLORIDA GOVERNOR'S OFFICE/@BLAINEK1212/X/SEA HAG MARINA/ FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD/@blainek1212/X)

Florida is expected to get much more of a lashing before the storm weakens over land.

The center of Idalia will most likely make landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane in the lightly populated Big Bend area of the Gulf Coast.

As it moves north, it will drench Georgia along with the Carolinas.

Winds exceeding 40 mph are expected across southeastern Georgia and gusts of 75 mph or higher will be possible in extreme southern Georgia as well as along the entire immediate coastline late Wednesday morning through the afternoon.

Georgia intends to be ready for the storm. Kemp activated a state emergency operations center to monitor and prepare for any impacts. Staff from state agencies will closely monitor the storm.

After declaring the state of emergency on Tuesday, Kemp said: “We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall tomorrow, and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond.”

McMaster said the South Carolina state of emergency “allows all of our agencies to move more quickly, move people and equipment, and to remove restrictions, if necessary, that slow things down.” He said the state is prepared to set up shelters if needed.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day across the CSRA, so make sure you don't get caught by surprise.

The CSRA’s utilities say they’re prepared, and you should be, too .

Georgia Power has placed crews in strategic spots across the state – especially central, southern and coastal areas – to cut response times in dealing with outages. Across the Savannah River, Dominion Energy has done the same.

Jefferson Energy, which serves a large area of the CSRA, also said it’s prepared for the storm and is “always a call away” if a neighboring electric cooperative is in need.

The utilities and state officials urge residents to have an emergency kit with essentials like flashlights, batteries, a portable radio, first aid supplies, bottled water and non-perishable food.

Also before the storm arrives, state officials say you should take an inventory of your possessions , just in case your home is damaged and you have to file a claim. And it’s not a bad idea to reach out to your insurance agent to go over your policy and what’s covered.

Cancellations and postponements

Augusta Regional Airport officials decided to postpone Rock for Cops on the Runway scheduled for Saturday. All patrons who have purchased tickets have been notified of options for refund. The new date for the event has not been announced.

The Aiken County Best Friend Express buses will end operations early Wednesday: Red Route (Aiken Express) at 4 p.m., Green Route (Aiken Metro) at 4:30 p.m. and Blue Route (North Augusta/Augusta) at 5 p.m.

All Francis Marion and Sumter National Forest recreation areas and offices will be closed Wednesday.

