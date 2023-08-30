LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of possible impacts from Idalia, some CSRA school districts are announcing closures and early dismissals.

News 12 will add to this list as more closures are announced.

Listed alphabetically:

Aiken County Public Schools and offices will close two hours early on Aug. 30, and operate on a delayed two-hour start on Aug. 31. Breakfast and lunch will be served before dismissal on Wednesday. Breakfast will not be served on Thursday. All after-school activities, including Quest Zone, will be canceled. Students at the Center for Innovative Learning will have a remote learning day on Wednesday. The Aiken County Career & Technology Center’s afternoon classes on Wednesday and morning classes on Thursday are canceled.

Aiken’s First Baptist Church Preschool will close at noon on Aug. 30 and reopen on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Bamberg County schools will dismiss early on Aug. 30 and will have a remote learning day on Aug. 31. Early dismissal for Wednesday will be 10:30 a.m. for elementary schools, 10:45 a.m. for middle schools, and 11 a.m. for high schools. All after-school activities are canceled for Wednesday.

Barnwell County Consolidated School District will follow a half-day schedule on Aug. 30 for students and staff. This will be a half-day eLearning day for the district. All after-school activities are canceled.

Burke County is canceling all after-school activities for Aug. 30.

Emanuel County School System will be closed on Aug. 30 for all faculty, staff, and students. All school-related activities are also canceled on Wednesday. Officials will decide on Wednesday afternoon for the rest of the week.

A Child’s World Daycare and Academy in Waynesboro is closed Aug. 30.

Burke County schools are canceled for students and staff for Aug. 30.

Glascock County School System will be closed on Aug. 30 for students and staff. All after-school activities and athletic events are also canceled.

Horse Creek Academy students, faculty, and staff will be engaging in E-Learning on Wednesday.

Jefferson County Schools will be close on Aug. 30 for students and staff.

Jenkins County School System will be closed on Aug. 30. Officials will send out an update for Thursday at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Johnson County Schools will be closed on Aug. 30 for students and staff.

Lena’s Lullaby Childcare in Waynesboro is closed on Aug.30.

McDuffie County schools canceled all after-school activities and practices for Wednesday. The school day will continue as normal.

McCormick County Schools will conduct early dismissal at noon for all schools on Wednesday. Updates on tomorrow’s school day will be posted. Parents are encouraged to download our new app, “McCormick County School” for all school and district updates.

Oconee Fall Line Technical College will be closed on Wednesday for all campuses.