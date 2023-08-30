Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this missing Beech Island woman?

Delilah Quinones
Delilah Quinones(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Beech Island woman.

Delilah Quinones, 37, was seen by her roommate near Swamp Road and Koger Loop on Aug. 19. She was reported missing on Aug. 23, according to the sheriff’s office.

MORE | Have you seen this missing 59-year-old Aiken man?

Quinones was last seen wearing a red shirt and red shorts. She is around 5 feet five inches tall and 80 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

Delilah is known to frequent the Augusta area.

If you have any information on Quinones, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

