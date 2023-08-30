Submit Photos/Videos
Greater need for blood donations to help Idalia relief efforts

The deputy director of the Augusta Emergency Management Agency, Andrew Jensen, says everyone from utilities, engineering and the EMA are preparing.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LIVE UPDATES: How Idalia is affecting the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection, TBC, is joining relief efforts by sending blood donations to hospital partners in Idalia’s path.

TBC is responding to get blood to hospital partners in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina before the impacts of the storm causes travel issues.

Officials say the storm is already impacting the local blood supply.

The expected storm damage and power outages could lead to a disruption of the local blood supply, as donation centers are not able to operate, and many people are not able to travel, according to officials.

