Greater need for blood donations to help Idalia relief efforts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection, TBC, is joining relief efforts by sending blood donations to hospital partners in Idalia’s path.

TBC is responding to get blood to hospital partners in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina before the impacts of the storm causes travel issues.

Officials say the storm is already impacting the local blood supply.

The expected storm damage and power outages could lead to a disruption of the local blood supply, as donation centers are not able to operate, and many people are not able to travel, according to officials.

To find a center or mobile donation opportunity nearby, click HERE.

