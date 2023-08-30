‘Everyone deserves to feel safe’: guilty verdict on Charles B. Webster inmate attack

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County jury decided on a guilty verdict for the inmate of an aggravated assault attack at Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to authorities.

The Augusta District Attorney’s Office officials said on Tuesday evening, a Richmond County jury sent a clear message to our community that violence in our jails will not be tolerated.

The office announces the guilty verdict of Jahden Lewis,19, of North Augusta, and an inmate at Charles B. Webster Detention Center convicted of aggravated assault and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

During a 2-day trial, ADA Stetson Cromer impressed upon the jury that we live in a civilized society and should act like it.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe at all times in our community; even in our jail,” he told the jury. They agreed. As a result, the defendant was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by 5 years on probation by Judge Ashley Wright.

On April 9, the defendant was part of a 3-on-1 attack on the victim, inmate Berques Owens, 32, of Augusta. The assailants were observed attempting to beat and shank the victim, who utilized his shank to protect himself, officials say.

A deputy alerted to the altercation and attempted to break up the fight. Owens was tased, and the inmates took this opportunity to continue beating him. The deputy tried to separate the others from Owens, but they continued the assault, according to authorities.

Despite being an assailant, Lewis received multiple shank wounds during the attack.

“I thank the jury for taking this matter seriously, and sending a message to everyone in the jail that violence will not be tolerated,” said District Attorney Jared T. Williams after the verdict.

The DA noted that ADA Cromer manages a caseload of over 220 cases, but set aside everything this week to reinforce the DA’s zero-tolerance policy on jail violence.

“If you act up in the jail, expect more prison time.” ADA Cromer was assisted by his co-counsel ADA Bailey Marshall, DA Investigator Tom Brown, Victim Advocate Darsha West, and Legal Assistant Francina Jenkins.

Lewis has pending armed robbery and entering automobile charges in Columbia County. He will await those charges in a prison cell, rather than in our community. The other 2 defendants, Collins and Faison, will have their day in court.

