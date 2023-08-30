Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY - Tracking Idalia for the potential of heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes. Much nicer for Labor Day weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Idalia will continue to rapidly strengthen before making landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida Wednesday morning potentially as a major hurricane. Heavy rain and wind are expected in portions of the CSRA Wednesday morning through Wednesday night. Heavy rain leading to flooding will be the primary concern for the CSRA along with the threat for a few isolated tornadoes in our southern counties.

Current Alerts in effect for the CSRA: ALERTS

WEDNESDAY - IDALIA IMPACTS

Idalia is expected to bring impacts to the entire CSRA - especially the southern and eastern CSRA. These impacts are expected during the day Wednesday, rain will be all day, strong winds will be mainly in the afternoon lasting through the evening. Isolated tornadoes also cannot be ruled out for our southern counties. We have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday for the threat of 3-6″ (Isolated 6″+) of rain causing flooding issues, 40-50 mph gusts knocking down trees and power to some areas, and a low-level severe threat. Be sure to stay updated on the forecast because this can change!

FAWD
FAWD(WRDW)

THURSDAY - WEEKEND

As Idalia moves north and east of the CSRA Wednesday night - we will see beautiful weather in it’s wake Thursday through the Labor Day Weekend. Cooler mornings in the low 60s are expected early Friday through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 80s Thursday through Sunday with low humidity across the region and plenty of sun.

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Idalia
Tropical storm watch issued for 8 local counties
Khalil Hudson
‘He got what he deserved’: Home invasion suspect arrested
Jeunelle Robinson
Family discusses utility-pole accident that killed local teacher
Richmond County School System fails to follow Title IX
I-TEAM | Title IX failure: Richmond Co. high school punishes student who reports sexual assault

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, Tracking Hurricane Idalia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY - widespread heavy rain will likely lead to numerous flood...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY - widespread heavy rain will likely lead to numerous flood...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY - Flooding likely across the CSRA, isolated tornadoes...
Riley's 6 PM Forecast