Columbia County School District names finalists for Teacher of the Year

Columbia County Board of Education
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District announced the top five finalists for the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year.

Finalists are selected in the spring of the previous school year by peers from their schools.

The finalists include:

  • Brook Andrews -Stallings Island Middle School
  • Allison Dixon – Greenbrier Elementary School
  • Crystal McDowell – Greenbrier High School
  • Cassandra Rodriguez – Evans High School
  • Jennifer Roper – River Ridge Elementary School
MORE | Richmond County schools pick Teacher of Year finalists

The finalists will be recognized by the Columbia County Board of Education on Sept. 12 and the Teacher of the Year will be announced at the annual Teacher of the Year Banquet.

The winner will go on to represent the district at the state level.

For bios of the finalists, click HERE.

