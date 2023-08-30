Columbia County Accountability Court adds new partners, continues to build

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cycle of repeating offenses and going to jail is a tough one to break.

Those in the judicial circuit in Columbia County are looking for a solution to stop the cycle.

One possible solution led to the creation of an Accountability Court in 2022. Now, they’re continuing to build.

More than 50 offenders are involved in a two-year program to get those who have committed felonies back on their feet.

For some, the decision to get involved in the program has been life-changing.

“When you see that growth with each individual that successfully completes the program and they come up to hug you and say, ‘Thank you for giving me a chance.’ That’s a priceless moment,” said Rhoda Kimble-Wheeler, accountability court coordinator.

They’re bringing in outside partners to help break the cycle, giving resources to those who need help.

Randy Barrs with Worksource Georgia said: “When they get released, they don’t have the documentation for their jobs and the easy thing for them to do was to get re-arrested and back into the system because they’re gonna get fed there, they’re going to get medical, they’re gonna have a roof over their head and it’s just a shame for the community.”

Outside resources work with those who have a criminal history to help them find jobs and get them essential documents.

Betty Chapman, branch manager with First Step Staffing, said: “The transformation from homelessness, joblessness, to someone who is actually smiling now they feel a sense of pride, they’re providing for their family those are the things that keep us motivated because there hasn’t been a harder time to do this type of work than right now.”

Now, Barrs says the community has to come together to bring the number of repeat offenders down.

“We get everyone into the same room we can find out what people are doing, what agencies are doing for these folks, and if there are any gaps or voids it’s taken care of,” said Barrs.

As they continue to build the court up, they’re continuing to look for outside resources looking to partner.

If anyone is wanting to reach out, contact Kimble-Wheelers office at 770-447‑6761.

