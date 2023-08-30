3 charged after Louisville drive-by shooting, 5 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three men have been arrested and charged after a drive-by shooting on Handy Street in Louisville left five injured.

Investigators say the shooting happened on Aug. 20 around 8:20 p.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged the three men.

The victims are out of the hospital and recovering, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jalen Landers, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on Aug. 21. O’maryn Zentrell Davis, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on Aug. 27 and Lekendrick Cunningham Jr., 18, of Lousiville, was arrested on Aug. 29.

All three are in the Jefferson County jail charged with several counts of aggravated assault, weapons offenses, and participation in street gang activity, investigators say.

Officials say more arrests and more charges may be coming.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the subjects responsible for recent gun violence.

The sheriff’s office said this is for any recent gun violence, but it follows an investigation after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Wrens early Saturday morning.

If you have any information about the recent homicide or aggravated assault involving gun violence, contact the criminal investigation division at 478-625-7538 or 478-625-4014.

