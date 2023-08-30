Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2nd suspect arrested 6 weeks after Augusta shooting

Corderro Burley, Anthony Dukes Jr.
Corderro Burley, Anthony Dukes Jr.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested the second suspect in connection to the shooting that happened back in July, according to authorities.

Authorities say on July 20, around 9:18 p.m. the two suspects, Anthony Dequane Dukes, 28, and Corderro Burley, 35, shot the victim over an argument about money, on the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Drive.

MORE | Suspect accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old at Budgetel

Deputies arrived on the scene and located the victim, Anthony Dukes Sr., who had been shot in the upper back between the shoulder blades.

The victim told deputies he was shot by his son, Dukes Jr., and Burley after an altercation about checks and money. He said Burley is his son’s employer, according to authorities.

When the victim tried to get in his car to leave, Burley pulled out a firearm and shot him once, authorities say.

Dukes said he attempted to driveway, and in the process he hit another vehicle, where he was transported by Central EMS to Augusta University Medical Center, according to authorities.

MORE | ‘Everyone deserves to feel safe’: guilty verdict on Charles B. Webster inmate attack

Deputies say they observed one bullet hole through the rear left side window. Deputies also observed one shell casing on the ground in front of the home.

According to inmate bookings, Dukes Jr. was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with criminal damage to property in the first degree, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, and aggravated assault.

Burley was arrested on Tuesday, almost six weeks after the incident, and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a crime, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Idalia
Tropical storm watch issued for 8 local counties
Khalil Hudson
‘He got what he deserved’: Home invasion suspect arrested
Jeunelle Robinson
Family discusses utility-pole accident that killed local teacher
Richmond County School System fails to follow Title IX
I-TEAM | Title IX failure: Richmond Co. high school punishes student who reports sexual assault

Latest News

Idalia
LIVE UPDATES: Idalia closes in on the CSRA
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
1 injured during suspected drive-by shooting in Graniteville
LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Joel Hammonds
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old at Budgetel