2nd suspect arrested 6 weeks after Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested the second suspect in connection to the shooting that happened back in July, according to authorities.

Authorities say on July 20, around 9:18 p.m. the two suspects, Anthony Dequane Dukes, 28, and Corderro Burley, 35, shot the victim over an argument about money, on the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Drive.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located the victim, Anthony Dukes Sr., who had been shot in the upper back between the shoulder blades.

The victim told deputies he was shot by his son, Dukes Jr., and Burley after an altercation about checks and money. He said Burley is his son’s employer, according to authorities.

When the victim tried to get in his car to leave, Burley pulled out a firearm and shot him once, authorities say.

Dukes said he attempted to driveway, and in the process he hit another vehicle, where he was transported by Central EMS to Augusta University Medical Center, according to authorities.

Deputies say they observed one bullet hole through the rear left side window. Deputies also observed one shell casing on the ground in front of the home.

According to inmate bookings, Dukes Jr. was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with criminal damage to property in the first degree, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, and aggravated assault.

Burley was arrested on Tuesday, almost six weeks after the incident, and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a crime, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass, according to jail records.

