1 injured during suspected drive-by shooting in Graniteville

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was injured during a suspected drive-by shooting in Graniteville on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Authorities say on Wednesday, deputies responded to 576 Satinwood Circle to one person who had been shot in the foot.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says there are no suspects at this time.

