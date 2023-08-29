Why you should inventory your property before Idalia arrives

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With Hurricane Idalia headed for the CSRA, now would be a good time to take an inventory of your belongings, Georgia officials say.

Although it will have weakened to a tropical storm by the time it reaches our region , it still brings a risk of heavy rain and flooding Wednesday and Thursday.

Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John King says now is the time to take inventory of your property in case you have to report any damage.

Know your insurance coverage ahead of the storm, take lots of photos and make a list. You want to make sure you can prove you had these items before the storm, he says.

King says it is not a bad idea to reach out to your insurance agent now ahead of the storm to go over your policy and what is or is not covered.

Stay connected with them so if you do have to file a claim you’re familiar with your agent.

“The before and after pictures are incredibly important. Any receipts. Don’t do any major construction or repairs, do just enough repairs to prevent any further damage but don’t get into any major repairs until you have talked to your agent,” John King said.

King says it is too late for flood insurance you need 30 days for those policies, but home insurance is effective immediately.

Beware of scammers who will pose as contractors or tree removal services that are working with insurance companies.

Try to use local contractors and know that members of the insurance and safety fire office are credentialed and uniformed.

