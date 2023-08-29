Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Why you should inventory your property before Idalia arrives

News 12 First Alert Meteorologist Miken Hannah-Harding discusses what's happening with Hurricane Idalia.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With Hurricane Idalia headed for the CSRA, now would be a good time to take an inventory of your belongings, Georgia officials say.

Although it will have weakened to a tropical storm by the time it reaches our region, it still brings a risk of heavy rain and flooding Wednesday and Thursday.

Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John King says now is the time to take inventory of your property in case you have to report any damage.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Know your insurance coverage ahead of the storm, take lots of photos and make a list. You want to make sure you can prove you had these items before the storm, he says.

King says it is not a bad idea to reach out to your insurance agent now ahead of the storm to go over your policy and what is or is not covered.

Stay connected with them so if you do have to file a claim you’re familiar with your agent.

residents are evacuating from low-lying areas. (CNN/WWSB/WFTS/FLORIDA GOVERNOR'S OFFICE/@BLAINEK1212/X/SEA HAG MARINA/ FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD/@blainek1212/X)

“The before and after pictures are incredibly important. Any receipts. Don’t do any major construction or repairs, do just enough repairs to prevent any further damage but don’t get into any major repairs until you have talked to your agent,” John King said.

King says it is too late for flood insurance you need 30 days for those policies, but home insurance is effective immediately.

Beware of scammers who will pose as contractors or tree removal services that are working with insurance companies.

Try to use local contractors and know that members of the insurance and safety fire office are credentialed and uniformed.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting in Wrens (WRDW)
‘Put the guns down,’ pleads mom of 19-year-old killed in Wrens
Jenafer Forward McCauley
North Augusta City Council member faces DUI charge
1 hospitalized after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway
Cannabis
Marijuana dispensary opening in Columbia County
Khalil Hudson
‘He got what he deserved’: Home invasion suspect arrested

Latest News

Georgia Power generic
Ga., S.C. utilities deploy crews in key spots ahead of storm
Jeunelle Robinson
Family discusses utility-pole accident that killed local teacher
Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, has prepared for Idalia by moving all their rental...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from the coast, could come ashore as Category 3 storm
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
CSRA prepares as Hurricane Idalia takes aim at U.S.