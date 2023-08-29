Submit Photos/Videos
VIDEO: Fans arrested after running onto field, knocking down Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. during game

They were charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace.
By The Associated Press and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (AP) — Two fans ran onto the field and one made contact with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. during the seventh inning of Monday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

One fan got his arms against Acuña during the middle of the seventh inning. Two security people quickly grabbed the fan in right field and as they tried to drag him away, a third security person approached.

A second fan then sprinted toward the group and was tackled was one of the security people as a fourth member of security chased from behind.

The fans, later identified as Jefferson Gonzoles-Merida and Carlos Rivelo-Paiz, were arrested and charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace.

Acuña did not appear to be injured and remained in the game.

Atlanta had just scored four runs to take a 9-4 lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

