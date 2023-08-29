Ga., S.C. utilities deploy crews in key spots ahead of storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With Hurricane Idalia heading for the CSRA, utilities are starting to stack their crews for the aftermath.

Although the storm will have weakened by the time it reaches our region Wednesday or Thursday, power companies and other service providers aren’t taking chances.

“Any severe weather, heavy rains, high winds, it’s something we are used to in the state of Georgia. Our crews are ready to hit the ground running as soon as it is safe too,” said Tessa Newton with Georgia Power.

Georgia Power has placed specific crews in strategic spots across the state to cut back on response times. Across the Savannah River, Dominion Energy has done the same.

Georgia Power will continue to make adjustments in locations as it learns more.

The company is urging everyone to take steps now to prevent struggles later. Make sure your phones are charged and generators are filled in case of power outages, and be aware of your risks.

Before severe weather strikes, customers are encouraged to become familiar with Georgia Power’s outage map. as well as its online storm center at https://www.georgiapower.com/company/safety/outages-and-stormcenter.html.

The utilities urge customers to take proactive measures by having an emergency kit with essentials like flashlights, batteries, a portable radio, first aid supplies, bottled water and non-perishable food.

And medical experts say those who are sensitive to heat should be prepared to lose air conditioning and make plans accordingly.

Meanwhile, AT&T says it’s ready for Idalia with an arsenal of disaster response equipment and personnel on standby.

The company has a team of degreed meteorologists watching the situation, and it’s topping off generators with fuel, testing high-capacity backup batteries at cell-service sites, protecting facilities against flooding and staging emergency response and network recovery equipment in strategic locations.

