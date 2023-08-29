Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect sought in aggravated battery on Washington Road

Christopher Ledford
Christopher Ledford(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on suspicion of aggravated battery.

The incident happened Monday in the 3000 block of Washington Road, according to deputies, who didn’t offer further details about the crime.

Christopher Ledford, 56, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Christopher Ledford was last seen driving this pickup.
Christopher Ledford was last seen driving this pickup.(Contributed)

He’s known to frequent the area of Greenway Drive and Bridgeport Drive in Augusta and was last seen driving a silver Ford Ranger truck with Georgia tag SDC7760.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Britney Moore at 706-821-4850, or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

