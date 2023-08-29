Richmond County missing 13-year-old located 2 days later

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing 13-year-old two days after being reported missing.

On Tuesday, officials say Carlos Daniels Jr. has been found after he last seen leaving the 3500 block of Jonathan Circle on Sunday afternoon.

If you have any information concerning Daniels whereabouts, please contact any investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

