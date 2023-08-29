Local Red Cross crews head to Florida ahead of Hurricane Idalia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hurricane Idalia is set to hit land as a category three hurricane along Florida’s west coast.

Evacuations are in place for dozens of counties in Florida, telling people to get out of the storm’s path.

Local crews are heading down to the Sunshine State to help.

Of the 420 volunteers deploying to Florida, five are from Augusta’s chapter of the Red Cross.

Susan Everitt, executive director of the Augusta Red Cross, is used to being in the thick of it.

“Back in 2000, I actually lost my home to a hurricane,” said Everitt.

She’s talking about Hurricane Floyd.

“When we were able to get back to actually see our house and the flooding, it was 18 feet of water. To have those people who were total strangers to me, who came to an area where they’re not even from, to help people they don’t even know. They leave the comfort of their own homes and their families to help others. I really couldn’t believe that people did this. It was amazing,” she said.

Now she has made it her mission to extend the same hands of hope with wind and rain picking up in Key West, Florida.

Everitt stands with more than 400, marching to the eye of the storm, hundreds of miles away.

“I will be covering the Valdosta area, for instance, at least for the start. Then when we see where the hurricane impacts will move along with it,” she said.

They are bringing enough supplies for thousands.

“Two days ago, we had 16 transfer trucks full of supplies headed down to Tallahassee. That’s enough to shelter 14,000 people at the start, and those supplies can be replenished,” she said

They’re bringing supplies needed in a time of disaster.

“There are things like cots and blankets, basic toiletry items, soaps, shampoos, washcloths, cloths. We have food, there are emergency ration foods, there’s water there, snacks. Just in case, we always plan for the worst,” said Everitt.

The teams are helping others navigate their darkest days.

“You never know exactly what to expect. We know to expect that they’re going to be people in need, and we’re going to be fulfilling that need and helping them. That’s really our mission,” said Everitt.

There is still a team here in Augusta ready to help us if the area needs it.

If you’re interested in other ways you can help, visit the American Red Cross website.

