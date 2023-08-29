LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of possible impacts from Idalia, some CSRA school districts are announcing closures and early dismissals.
News 12 will add to this list as more closures are announced.
- Bamberg County will dismiss early on Aug. 30 and will have a remote learning day on Aug. 31. Early dismissal for Wednesday will be 10:30 a.m. for elementary schools, 10:45 a.m. for middle schools, and 11 a.m. for high schools. All after-school activities are canceled for Wednesday.
