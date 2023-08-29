LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of possible impacts from Idalia, some CSRA school districts are announcing closures and early dismissals.

News 12 will add to this list as more closures are announced.

Bamberg County will dismiss early on Aug. 30 and will have a remote learning day on Aug. 31. Early dismissal for Wednesday will be 10:30 a.m. for elementary schools, 10:45 a.m. for middle schools, and 11 a.m. for high schools. All after-school activities are canceled for Wednesday.

