Hurricane Idalia throws CSRA sports for a loop

BARNWELL
BARNWELL(Staff)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Instead of X’s and O’s, sports in the CSRA will face the same opponent, Hurricane Idalia.

The hurricane could cause a major shake-up for when Barnwell meets Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Friday.

“I don’t want to move to Saturday or Monday. And I would think they would probably think the same thing in high school football, you will play Friday night, especially in South Carolina, nobody wants to move to Saturday, which is the first day of college football. And nobody really wants to move to Monday, especially given it’s Labor Day,” said Barnwell Coach Brian Smith.

Bamberg’s early dismissal on Wednesday means no practice. Barnwell is facing a similar dilemma.

Smith says they’ve only been out eight times in full-pads because of the weather.

“We’d love to get an opportunity to practice. One of the fortunate things we have is we have our guys and football class. So we lift every day and we watch film and we can go out and run so we can do some things in class that maybe we couldn’t do,” said Smith.

Practice is dictated by the school.

“It’s a safety issue. And we’re gonna follow the rules, just like they’re written, but it’s hard to get a football team ready. It’s not just our problem. Everybody’s dealing with the same thing. And as coaches we all talk about it,” said Smith.

A major shift in plans could come Thursday night for junior varsity games.

As of now :

Bamberg will be visiting Barnwell for their Friday game.

Burke County is still expected to play at Thomson.

Richmond County schools have canceled all athletic activities on Wednesday.

Friday, coaches believe that the fields will be ready to go, but they just might refrain from wearing any white uniforms.

