‘He got what he deserved’: Home invasion, aggravated assault suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in connection to a home invasion and aggravated assault case back in June, was arrested this weekend, according to authorities.

Authorities say, that on June 11, the suspect showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment located on the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive and started attacking her current boyfriend with a retractable knife.

Upon arrival, deputies say they met the victim who was visibly bleeding from multiple lacerations in the neck, ribs, and arms.

The ex-girlfriend told deputies she was there during the incident and the suspect was identified as Khalil Hudson, 21.

She stated Hudson has come to her residence several times harassing her and damaging property; deputies say they found the front door kicked in, allegedly caused by Hudson a month prior.

On the day of the incident, she says Hudson arrived unannounced, forced his way into the residence, and began attacking her new boyfriend in the kitchen then fled in an unknown vehicle, authorities say.

Deputies say while observing the crime scene, the ex-girlfriend called Hudson to ask him why he did it.

Hudson responded, “You brought him out here, he got what he deserved,” and hung up, according to authorities.

Hudson was arrested almost seven weeks later on Sunday, and charged with home invasion in the first degree, aggravated assault, and state court bench warrant, according to jail records.

