Friends honor co-worker through Golden Harvest Food Drive

Co-workers honors man's life by helping others
Co-workers honors man's life by helping others(wrdw)
By Nick Viland
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The need in our area to feed the hungry is higher than ever.

One in nine struggle with hunger, and one in six are children who struggle.

The Golden Harvest Food Bank serves 25 counties in our area to provide food.

One way they receive donations is through virtual food drives. $1 donations on the virtual drives equal three meals to those in the community and allow Golden Harvest to provide fresher options.

A local group joined together to honor their friend and co-worker, Parker Radford, who died on June 18.

When his friends heard the news, they were “shocked, hurt, and devastated,” said Jeff Hillman.

Now Atlanta Gas Pro’s office in Augusta has Radford’s t-shirt, hat, and wrench representing his legacy.

“He’s never going to be forgotten here,” said Blake Bibbins, co-worker.

His legacy goes beyond his work.

“Parker is, to me, the definition of a man,” said Mitch Philippus, co-worker.

Bibbins said: “He was probably one of the most selfless and caring men I’ve ever met in my life. He knew you needed the shirt off your back, he would stop looking dead in the face give you the biggest smile, and give it to you without hesitation.”

MORE | ‘God has blessed us’: Church thankful for community renovations

His selflessness and care for others led his friends to set up a virtual food drive of their own called “Parker’s Pantry.”

Philippus said: “Parker was just so giving. We thought this would be a great opportunity to tie together because Parker was so big in the community and always wanting to give.”

They continue to serve the community, just like Parker would’ve wanted.

Bibbins said: “When we were at the funeral and the viewing. His sister would tell us all the time that he would love to help the homeless and come out and help anybody that was in need.”

So far, they’ve raised more than $2,200 which goes towards 6,600 meals.

The last day to donate to Parkers Pantry is September 14.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

