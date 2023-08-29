Submit Photos/Videos
Family to discuss utility-pole accident that killed local teacher

By Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a Wagener-Salley High School teacher will speak out Tuesday for the first time since she was killed by a utility pole pulled down by a tractor-trailer in Wagener.

The family will address media at 11 a.m. alongside their attorney Justin Bamberg.

The news conference will be streamed live above.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Jeunelle Robinson, 31, was killed by the utility pole last Wednesday on Main Street in Wagener.

Robinson, who taught social studies at Wagener-Salley High, was on her lunch break when a Peterbilt truck hit some overhead utility lines, which then pulled eight poles out of the ground. 

One of the poles flew through the air and hit Robinson. She later died due to her injuries.

Bamberg contends the poles were potentially more than six decades old and suffered severe wood rot and, had they been maintained or replaced, would not have easily snapped or been pulled out of the ground. 

Bamberg said what happened to Robinson was an avoidable risk due to the infrastructure problems found in rural America.

Bamberg and his firm have been conducting their own independent investigation, and he’ll provide updates at the news conference.

