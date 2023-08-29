Divers searching for drowning victim at Lake Thurmond
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is searching for a drowning victim on Lake Thurmond in McCormick County.
Officials say DNR received a call Monday afternoon about a possible drowning near Plum Branch Yacht Club.
Officers learned a man and a woman stopped their boat to swim. The man went under and never resurfaced, according to DNR.
