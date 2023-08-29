Divers continue search for drowning victim at Lake Thurmond

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are continuing to search for a drowning victim on Lake Thurmond in McCormick County on Monday, according to authorities.

Dive team members and field officers spent all day Tuesday on surface searches and sonar scans; the search will continue Thursday pending weather conditions, officials say.

Officials say DNR received a call Monday afternoon about a possible drowning near Plum Branch Yacht Club.

Officers learned a man and a woman stopped their boat to swim. The man went under and never resurfaced, according to DNR.

The person’s family has been updated and understands the weather issues, and the ongoing investigation, officials say.

