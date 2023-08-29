Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Idalia will continue to strengthen the next few days before making landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida Wednesday morning and then bring heavy rain and wind to portions of the CSRA Wednesday afternoon - evening. Heavy rain leading to flooding will be the primary concern for the CSRA.

Before Idalia moves over the region, we will have a stalled front over us. Overnight lows will stay muggy in the mid-70s.

The stalled front will bring high rain chances Tuesday and potential for flash flooding. Flood alerts will be possible for flood-prone areas. Highs will stay in the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Idalia is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall Wednesday morning. Impacts to the CSRA - especially the southern and eastern CSRA - are expected during the day Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon, in the form of heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts. Bamberg, Allendale, Screven, Jenkins, and Emanuel County are under a FIRST ALERT Wednesday for the threat of 2-4″ (Isolated 4″+) of rain causing flooding issues and 40-50 mph gusts knocking down trees and power to some areas. Stay updated on the forecast because this can change!

First Alert (WRDW)

As Idalia moves north and east of the CSRA Wednesday night - we will see beautiful weather in it’s wake Thursday through the Labor Day Weekend. Cooler mornings in the low 60s are expected early Friday through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 80s Thursday through Sunday with low humidity across the region and plenty of sun.

