Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY - Tracking Idalia for the potential of heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes. Much nicer for Labor Day weekend.
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for the entire CSRA.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Idalia will continue to rapidly strengthen over the next 24 hours before making landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida Wednesday morning potentially as a major hurricane. Heavy rain and wind are expected in portions of the CSRA Wednesday afternoon - evening. Heavy rain leading to flooding will be the primary concern for the CSRA along with the threat for a few isolated tornadoes in our southern counties. For the latest updates on Idalia from the National Hurricane Center, click here.

TUESDAY

A stalled front will bring high rain chances today and the potential for flash flooding. Flood alerts will be possible for flood-prone areas. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon.

WEDNESDAY - IDALIA IMPACTS

Idalia is expected to bring impacts to the entire CSRA - especially the southern and eastern CSRA. These impacts are expected during the day Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon lasting through the evening, in the form of heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes also cannot be ruled out for our southern counties. We have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday for the threat of 3-5″ (Isolated 5″+) of rain causing flooding issues, 40-50 mph gusts knocking down trees and power to some areas, and a low-level severe threat. Be sure to stay updated on the forecast because this can change!

THURSDAY - WEEKEND

As Idalia moves north and east of the CSRA Wednesday night - we will see beautiful weather in it’s wake Thursday through the Labor Day Weekend. Cooler mornings in the low 60s are expected early Friday through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 80s Thursday through Sunday with low humidity across the region and plenty of sun.

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

