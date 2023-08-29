CSRA prepares as Hurricane Idalia takes aim at U.S.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Hurricane Idalia on a path for the U.S. – and potentially the CSRA – local residents are preparing.

News 12 has declared a FIRST ALERT for Wednesday due to potential flooding after the storm makes landfall.

Meanwhile, the Augusta Red Cross is sending people to help and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp activated a state emergency operations center to monitor and prepare for any impacts.

The storm is on a path for the west coast of Florida before continuing northward inland on a path that could take it right through the CSRA – although it’ll be weaker by the time it reaches us

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Even if the center doesn’t pass over Augusta, we’ll be affected by wind and rain on the fringes of the storm. And we could see some visitors fleeing regions hit by the storm.

Augusta could get 2-3 inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday, while areas south and east – places like Screven and Barnwell counties – could see 4 to 6 inches, bringing a threat of flooding.

Florida is expected to get much more of a lashing before the storm weakens over land.

That’s why local Red Cross Executive Director Susan Everitt says the humanitarian organization is sending five people to offer whatever help is needed.

With Tropical Storm Idalia taking aim at Florida and expected to pass through the CSRA after weakening, the Augusta Red Cross is mobilizing.

The center of Idalia will most likely hit a lightly populated area of the Gulf Coast known as the Big Bend as a Category 3 hurricane.

Then it will cross the peninsula and drench southern Georgia along with the Carolinas on Wednesday or Thursday, forecasters said.

Ocean water could surge on shore, raising fears of destructive flooding. (CNN, WFTS, NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, FLORIDA GOV’S OFFICE, HERNANDO COUNTY FACEBOOK)

Winds of more than 40 mph are expected across southeastern Georgia and gusts of 75 mph or higher will be possible in extreme southern Georgia as well as along the entire immediate coastline late Wednesday morning through the afternoon.

Georgia intends to be ready for the storm.

At the emergency operations center, staff from state agencies will closely monitor the storm as it moves toward Florida.

“Thanks to our response partners on both the state and local levels, Georgia will be prepared for whatever Idalia will bring,” Kemp said. “Rest assured, though the system will likely weaken before crossing our border, we’re not taking anything for granted. As the week progresses, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance.”

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division, meanwhile, urged residents to keep a close eye on the storm through the media. The agency also recommended that residents consult the state’s interactive hurricane guide at hurricane.sc.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it’s “closely coordinating Georgia and South Carolina and stands ready to provide support as needed.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.