Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you are looking for job fairs, to change your career, or to volunteer, find out who is hiring in the CSRA.

Upcoming job fairs

Richmond County School System hosts Walk-In Wednesdays to fill open positions, each week at 864 Broad Street.

Every Wednesday - from 9 a.m. to noon

S.C. Works will host job and community resource fairs in Bamberg and Fairfax.

Sept. 6 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Augusta’s Health Care System is planning a job fair this weekend at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s downtown campus.

Open positions include registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and more. Officials say you need to go through the main entrance near the ER and prepare for an interview.

Sept. 9 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paid Training

Gold Cross EMS will host another 3-week paid training to become an emergency medical responder. The EMR class will be held at the company’s headquarters located at 4328 Wheeler Road. Those interested must submit their application before the due date.

Sept. 18 - Application due

Sept. 25 - Training begins

Health

Schools

Nonprofits

CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority (by county)

McDuffie - center operations assistant, clerk typist, maintenance, bus driver

Richmond- teacher, teacher aide, family service worker, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor

Burke - teacher, bus monitor

Emanuel - teacher aide, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor

Lincoln - bus driver, maintenance

Jenkins - teacher, bus driver and monitor

Police/EMA

Government

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice - juvenile correctional officers, detention counselors, teachers, mental health providers, food service workers, housekeepers and general support staff

The Georgia Department of Corrections (by county)

Hospitality/Community

Seasonal positions/volunteer positions

Family YMCA (by county):

Richmond - child development academy, adaptive aquatic instructor, day camp counselor, lifeguard, swim instructor, welcome center

Aiken - child development academy, child watch staff, day camp counselor, counselor, welcome center staff

Burke - lifeguard, welcome center

Thomson - wellness floor staff

Other

Work Source Georgia and Augusta Coating, Manufacturing - production associate fabrication and coating lines

East Central WorkSource Georgia and Georgia Pacific is hiring, to learn more head over to the website.

S.C. Works hosted a job fair at the North Augusta Community Center showcasing a variety of employers.

Employment Seeker Publication hosted a job fair which including over 20 employers hiring over 500 positions, head to the website to learn more about the participating employers.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.