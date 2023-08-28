Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA

Businessmen shaking hands over a contract.
By Macy Neal
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you are looking for job fairs, to change your career, or to volunteer, find out who is hiring in the CSRA.

Upcoming job fairs

Richmond County School System hosts Walk-In Wednesdays to fill open positions, each week at 864 Broad Street.

  • Every Wednesday - from 9 a.m. to noon

S.C. Works will host job and community resource fairs in Bamberg and Fairfax.

  • Sept. 6 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Augusta’s Health Care System is planning a job fair this weekend at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s downtown campus.

Open positions include registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and more. Officials say you need to go through the main entrance near the ER and prepare for an interview.

  • Sept. 9 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paid Training

Gold Cross EMS will host another 3-week paid training to become an emergency medical responder. The EMR class will be held at the company’s headquarters located at 4328 Wheeler Road. Those interested must submit their application before the due date.

Health

Schools

  • Augusta University - law enforcement, human resources, administrative, student advisors, grounds keepers, dental assistants, information technology, environmental services, financial aid counselors, clinical services, research associate and more
  • Richmond County School System - transportation, assistant principal, teachers, media specialist, counselors, accountants and more
  • Columbia County School District - teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, nutrition assistants, coaches, custodians and more
  • Aiken County Public Schools - teachers, substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, tutors, coaches, custodians and more
  • Jefferson County School System - speech pathologist
  • Taliaferro County School District - elementary school teacher, middle grades ELA teacher, business education teacher, substitutes, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, and custodians

Nonprofits

CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority (by county)

  • McDuffie - center operations assistant, clerk typist, maintenance, bus driver
  • Richmond- teacher, teacher aide, family service worker, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor
  • Burke - teacher, bus monitor
  • Emanuel - teacher aide, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor
  • Lincoln - bus driver, maintenance
  • Jenkins - teacher, bus driver and monitor

Police/EMA

Government

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice - juvenile correctional officers, detention counselors, teachers, mental health providers, food service workers, housekeepers and general support staff

The Georgia Department of Corrections (by county)

Hospitality/Community

Seasonal positions/volunteer positions

Family YMCA (by county):

  • Richmond - child development academy, adaptive aquatic instructor, day camp counselor, lifeguard, swim instructor, welcome center
  • Aiken - child development academy, child watch staff, day camp counselor, counselor, welcome center staff
  • Burke - lifeguard, welcome center
  • Thomson - wellness floor staff

Other

Work Source Georgia and Augusta Coating, Manufacturing - production associate fabrication and coating lines

  • East Central WorkSource Georgia and Georgia Pacific is hiring, to learn more head over to the website.
  • S.C. Works hosted a job fair at the North Augusta Community Center showcasing a variety of employers.
  • Employment Seeker Publication hosted a job fair which including over 20 employers hiring over 500 positions, head to the website to learn more about the participating employers.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
‘We are heartbroken’: ARC dedicates football season to player who drowned
A 16-year-old male drowned at Pointes West Army Resort on Labor Day, according to Georgia...
16-year-old dies after Labor Day drowning at Pointes West
Coroner IDs Columbia woman found dead near Salley
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Horse Creek Academy lifts lockdown after investigation
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
$4.5M Augusta COVID aid fraud case tops list for federal prosecutors

Latest News

Grady Walden
‘Prove a point’: Trailer park owner admits setting shed on fire after heated argument
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
All 19 Trump co-defendants plead not guilty, waive arraignments
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Sept. 6
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Augusta
Fireworks are thrown at officers Sunday at 'Cop City,' a controversial future public training...
60+ facing RICO charges over Atlanta public safety training center protests