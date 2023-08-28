‘We need a miracle’: Dog-saving Project Freedom Ride may end

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For most of his life, Roman McConn’s been on a mission.

“When Roman was 4, he decided that he needed to help, he learned that not all dogs make it out alive, and he wanted to change that,” said his mom, Jen McConn.

One year later, the McConns created Project Freedom Ride.

Over the past seven years, they’ve brought nearly 5,000 dogs from kill shelters down south to rescues up north.

“It means a lot to me to know we’ve helped that many dogs, and it would just mean even more to me if we could continue helping that many dogs,” now 12-year-old Roman said.

But he says the future is uncertain.

“Expenses are just continuing to rise, and the number of dogs that are in need of help, that number just continues to grow,” he said.

Shelters are full, and it’s tough to help them all. That’s made tougher by rising costs.

“We don’t even break even with our adoptions. ... We need a lot of donations. People have been super-generous and have donated, but the reality is we need a lot because our expenses are so high.”

Roman’s mom says it now takes about $25,000 a month to operate.

“Post-COVID, I think everyone in the rescue world knew this was coming,” she said. “You just hope it doesn’t.”

The McConns are happy they’ve changed the lives of so many dogs. They just hope this isn’t the end.

“We need a miracle,” Roman said.

They believe they only have enough to continue until the end of September.

If you’re interested in helping, visit https://www.projectfreedomride.org.

Even if Project Freedom Ride shuts down, Roman says he’ll still do everything he can to help dogs.

