Spirit Creek Middle unveils new book vending machine

By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Spirit Creek Middle School unveiled its new book vending machine on Monday.

It’s a new way to reward students for meeting their reading goals and showcases being a part of the Spirit Creek community.

“They get a token and actually use the token to get books, and they’re free so they don’t have to return them so it’s like a gift to them,” said Kimberly Rouse, Spirit Creek Middle School Principal.

Christian Walker, 7th grader, said: “I think it’s really cool that you get to get free books.”

Students at Spirit Creek have several literacy initiatives they can take part in, including a monthly book club, reading challenges, and literacy nights.

