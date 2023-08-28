S.C. advocates push ankle monitors to cut down on DUI

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In South Carolina, advocates say more can be done to prevent people with a history of driving under the influence from putting even more people in danger.

It’s called a “SCRAM cam,” and it’s an ankle monitor that can measure blood alcohol content through sweat.

Jamie Komorowski, the driver accused of killing a newlywed bride on her wedding night in a drunken driving crash, will wear one if she goes on probation.

Supporters say the monitor could protect families from losing loved ones by keeping drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel.

“These victims have every right to not only mourn their loved ones who were lost but also to hope that these devices prevent another family from going through this,” said Kimberly Cockrell, Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim services manager.

“SCRAM cam” monitors have been around in South Carolina since 2012, but some attorneys say the device is not well-known and is underused.

Critics say it could cause false positives.

SCRAM Systems says its data is “scientifically accurate” and backed by a number of studies.

