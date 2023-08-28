Submit Photos/Videos
Remembering the March on Washington 60 years later

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream, to create equity for all people no matter the color of their skin.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Aug. 28, 2023
On this 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, Atlantans are remembering that goal.

“At that address, Dr. King used his platform to remind the world that all was not right in the world,” said Mayor Andre Dickens, city of Atlanta.

Students at North Atlanta High School received a history lesson on the importance of the march and the pivotal “I Have a Dream” speech delivered by King on that hot August day in 1963.

“He brought attention to issues like voting rights, economic disparities and the need for more jobs,” said Dickens.

“The march was part of a larger strategy to rid the nation of legalized segregation and discrimination,” said Dr. Bernice King, CEO of The King Center.

But is that dream being realized? King’s family addressed this on the heels of the deadly Jacksonville shooting that police are calling a racially motivated attack.

“Sixty years ago, my grandfather delivered his dream, his message, and that was a call to action. Sixty years later, the dream has not been fulfilled,” said Yolanda King, King’s granddaughter.

Atlantans marked the anniversary over the weekend with a program at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park. The King family is expected to meet with President Biden on the anniversary date.

Although the dream has been told, some activists believe there is still much work left to do.

To get involved locally, the Stone Mountain Action Coalition is hosting a panel discussion at 5380 Studios (5380 E. Mountain Street, Stone Mountain, Georgia 30083) from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

