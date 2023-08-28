Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Proposed new hotel in downtown Evans falls apart

By Hallie Turner
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The big hotel project set to launch in downtown Evans has fallen apart.

An investor with the Tempo by Hilton Hotel project says the fallout started with the county around Aug. 15.

We are working to learn how this project could impact other proposed projects in the area and what’s next for the empty space.

MORE | ‘We need a miracle’: Dog-saving Project Freedom Ride may end

“The idea behind Evans Society was to help develop this area that we’re sitting in and then expanding later with our other projects,” said Investor Dr. John Bojescul in June.

The goal was to give people more options to eat and visit and make Columbia County a destination spot.

He said the hotel project started around two and a half years ago.

“What’s going to entail 112 rooms. It’s going to entail a five-star restaurant, in which we have a chef that has worked with the company that I’m working with out of Washington, DC, who is a Michelin star caliber chef,” Bojescul previously said about the hotel.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting in Wrens (WRDW)
‘Put the guns down,’ pleads mom of 19-year-old killed in Wrens
Body found at Big Hart Campground
92-year-old found dead at campground in McDuffie County
1 hospitalized after crashing into unoccupied vehicle parked in driveway
When students return, counselors will be available for students and staff.
Riverside Middle School 8th-grade teacher passes away
Jonathan Torell Kelly
Allendale officers searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Latest News

Washington Road
Is Washington Road homeless crackdown delivering results?
Roman McConn
‘We need a miracle’: Dog-saving Project Freedom Ride may end
Over the past seven years, Roman McConn has helped save nearly 5,000 dogs from being killed....
Evans boy's mission to rescue dogs is now in danger
Burke County Middle School, Waynesboro, Ga.
Bomb threat puts Burke County Middle School on lockdown