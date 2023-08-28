Proposed new hotel in downtown Evans falls apart

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The big hotel project set to launch in downtown Evans has fallen apart.

An investor with the Tempo by Hilton Hotel project says the fallout started with the county around Aug. 15.

We are working to learn how this project could impact other proposed projects in the area and what’s next for the empty space.

“The idea behind Evans Society was to help develop this area that we’re sitting in and then expanding later with our other projects,” said Investor Dr. John Bojescul in June.

The goal was to give people more options to eat and visit and make Columbia County a destination spot.

He said the hotel project started around two and a half years ago.

“What’s going to entail 112 rooms. It’s going to entail a five-star restaurant, in which we have a chef that has worked with the company that I’m working with out of Washington, DC, who is a Michelin star caliber chef,” Bojescul previously said about the hotel.

