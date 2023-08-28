Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson makes a stop in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic presidential candidate, Marianne Williamson, made a stop at New Moon Café in Aiken on Monday to speak to South Carolina voters.

She says her goal is to get America “back on the right track,” as she started her speech off reflecting on the civil rights movement.

“Much was achieved, but much was left to be achieved,” she said.

She focused on how far the country has to go.

“Today, on the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s speech, I think it serves us not only to honor what was, but to dedicate ourselves to continuing the dream, to doing in our time, what other generations so bravely did in theirs,” said Williamson.

Student loans, healthcare, homelessness, and wages were all on the table for conversation.

“We need tuition-free college. We should cancel those college loan debts because they should never have existed. We need guaranteed paid family leave,” said Williamson.

She signed books, took pictures with her supporters, and took their questions.

One person who came out asked what would be first on Williamson’s agenda if she were to get the presidency.

“First thing I do, cancel the Willow Project. Second, move marijuana from a schedule one drug let everybody who is in federal prison on a marijuana related charge out and their records expunged,” she said.

Overall, she wanted people to know: “I’m running for president because I believe it’s the job of our generation to turn this ship around,” said Williamson.

