Pedestrian dies more than a week after crash near Barnwell

South Carolina Highway Patrol
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian has died about 10 days after being struck by a car near Barnwell.

The accident happened just after 9:15 p.m. Aug. 17 on South Carolina Highway 3 at Pine Acres, about 4 miles north of Barnwell, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on the highway when it hit the pedestrian, according to troopers.

The pedestrian was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died Sunday, according to troopers.

The pedestrian’s name hasn’t been released yet.

