Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety seeking two men with active arrest warrants

According to officials, the men are Michael Theron Darby, Jr., 20, (Left) wanted for aggravated...
According to officials, the men are Michael Theron Darby, Jr., 20, (Left) wanted for aggravated assault and Ricardo Jones, 37, (Right) wanted for assault and battery.(The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) is asking the public for information leading to the arrest of two men with active arrest warrants.

According to officials, the men are 20-year-old Michael Theron Darby, Jr., wanted for aggravated assault and 37-year-old Ricardo Jones, wanted for assault and battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ODPS at 803-534-2812 or send a tip using Tip411 by texting information to 8474711 via cellphone.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting in Wrens (WRDW)
‘Put the guns down,’ pleads mom of 19-year-old killed in Wrens
Body found at Big Hart Campground
92-year-old found dead at campground in McDuffie County
1 hospitalized after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway
When students return, counselors will be available for students and staff.
Riverside Middle School 8th-grade teacher passes away
Jonathan Torell Kelly
Allendale officers searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Latest News

Idalia track
CSRA prepares for Idalia, sends assistance southward
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ga. WRDW
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office offers reward for info on recent violence
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian dies more than a week after crash near Barnwell
Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside...
Alert reports ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill