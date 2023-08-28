Orangeburg Department of Public Safety seeking two men with active arrest warrants

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) is asking the public for information leading to the arrest of two men with active arrest warrants.

According to officials, the men are 20-year-old Michael Theron Darby, Jr., wanted for aggravated assault and 37-year-old Ricardo Jones, wanted for assault and battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ODPS at 803-534-2812 or send a tip using Tip411 by texting information to 8474711 via cellphone.

