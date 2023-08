AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council is about to throw a big party downtown!

Arts in the Heart is just a few weeks away, starting Sept. 15. Brenda Durant is head of the council, and she’s the driving force behind Arts in the Heart.

She talks one on one with Richard Rogers about the upcoming event.

