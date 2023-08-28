Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta City Council member faces DUI charge

By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta City Council member who’s serving as mayor pro tempore was arrested Friday night on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to authorities.

At 10:28 p.m., North Augusta police said they responded to the area of East Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue for an impaired driver.

A person was driving a silver Honda on East Avenue with the headlights off and then disregarded a stop sign at Woodlawn Avenue, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Police said Councilwoman Jenafer Forward McCauley was identified as the driver.

According to the report, McCauley admitted to drinking, stating she had two margaritas at a downtown Augusta restaurant around two hours earlier.

Police reported her eyes were red, watery and glossy. McCauley’s speech was slurred, and she smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

During the stop, a standardized field sobriety test was done and found to be “indicative of impairment,” according to police.

A police report states McCauley had pulled into the driveway of her home and police left the keys with her husband on the scene.

McCauley was then taken to the department’s headquarters, where a breath sample registered an alcohol concentration of 0.14%, according to police.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, state law prohibits driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher.

According to the Aiken County Detention Center, McCauley was released on a $1,224.50 bond. She was charged with one count of DUI, according to inmate records.

According to North Augusta’s city website, her term expires in May 2025.

