Marijuana dispensary opening in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A medical marijuana dispensary is coming to Columbia County, near Academy Sports & Outdoors and next door to the Brandon Wilde Senior Living Community.

The dispensary at 4218 Washington Road will be among six operated in Georgia by Trulieve.

The company is one of two in the state approved in 2022 by the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission for cannabis oil dispensing licenses in Georgia. The other is Botanical Sciences LLC.

At the time the companies were approved, more than 27,000 people in Georgia had a Georgia Dispensary ID Card.

Georgia dispensaries sell liquid extracts, vapes, flowers, concentrates and edibles. Marijuana cigarettes are still illegal in the state, even for medical purposes.

Trulieve’s other dispensaries are in Macon, Marietta, Newnan and Pooler, with one coming soon in Columbus.

“We are proud to continue expanding access to the growing number of registered medical patients in Georgia,” Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, said at the Newnan dispensary’s opening.

While marijuana will be available for purchase in Columbia County, it’s also a county with fairly tight alcohol regulations compared to some places. For example, Stay Social was shut down for making more than 50% of its revenue from alcohol sales .

