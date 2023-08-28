Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office offers reward for info on recent violence

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the subjects responsible for recent gun violence.

The sheriff’s office said this is for any recent gun violence, but it follows an investigation after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Wrens early Saturday morning.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Pat Morgan says Jefferson County dispatchers received a call about a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on Washington Street in Wrens.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Fay McGahee identified the victim as Khia Shields.

Investigators are also looking for suspect(s) after a drive-by shooting sent five people to the hospital in Louisville.

All of the victims were transported to the Jefferson Hospital Emergency Room. Two of the victims were transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, and the other three were treated and released, according to officials.

Any information will remain confidential. If you have any information about the recent homicide or aggravated assault involving gun violence, contact the criminal investigation division at 478-625-7538 or 478-625-4014.

