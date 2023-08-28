Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this missing 13-year-old in Richmond County?

Carlos Daniel Jr.
Carlos Daniel Jr.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old last seen on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Authorities say Carlos Daniels Jr. was last seen around 12:30 p.m. leaving the 3500 block of Jonathan Circle on an unknown-colored bicycle; he was last seen wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

If you have any information concerning Daniels whereabouts, please contact any investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

