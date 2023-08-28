Submit Photos/Videos
‘God has blessed us’: Burke County church thankful for community renovations

By Hallie Turner
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After being torn to pieces, a small church in Burke County is almost ready to reopen.

In May, three teens were accused of destroying the church.

After the pain of seeing the building vandalized, the community started stepping up to help the church recover.

Now, the church is putting final the touches together to celebrate their 105th anniversary.

Three months ago, Blount Hill Baptist church was torn apart. Left with broken glass and matches all over a room meant for worship.

Reverend Louis Williams was afraid he would never hold another church service, let alone the church’s 105th anniversary but thanks to complete strangers, he’s gaining faith again.

New ceiling fans, air conditioning units, walls, and more now stand in the place of broken debris made by vandals.

“You can burn down the building but you can’t burn down the church,” said Williams

Williams says while many have called, more than 25 people showed up to lend a helping hand.

“In the last 90 days, we’ve been able to cut our lights back on, fix the ceiling, and outside. We haven’t gotten it all done yet, but I thank God we got what we got,” he said.

Williams says these strangers have become family.

“It made me feel good that folks were showing the love they had for me. God has blessed us so much. A guy came out here and told us we don’t have to worry about anything anymore,” said Williams

The fear of never returning, washed away as churches across the area came together.

“Just to show up that means a whole lot to me,” he said.

They spent hours fixing the bathroom, waterlines outside, roof, fans and more fellowshipping and planning for future services.

“Thank God we got it fixed. We ain’t got it how we want it yet, but thank God we got it better than what it was,” he said.

Williams says this serves as a reminder.

“I hope that everyone learned a lesson, that you can’t stop God’s progress. There are still good people. We still have Godly people serving people,” he said.

On September 9, Williams says they will celebrate their 105th anniversary at 2 p.m. and anyone is welcome to attend.

